Brokerages Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $6.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of NCR opened at $18.19 on Friday. NCR has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 141.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 27,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.