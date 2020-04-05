Brokerages Expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.02 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report sales of $18.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.69 million and the lowest is $10.89 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $5.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $102.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $141.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $154.33 million, with estimates ranging from $132.99 million to $194.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

TBPH opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.46. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

