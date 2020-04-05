Brokerages Expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.02 Million

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report sales of $18.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.69 million and the lowest is $10.89 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $5.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $102.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $141.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $154.33 million, with estimates ranging from $132.99 million to $194.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

TBPH opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.46. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply