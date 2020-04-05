Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Brooks Automation from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,410,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,588 shares of company stock worth $3,463,821. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,546,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,800,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,353,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after buying an additional 36,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. 874,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.42. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.