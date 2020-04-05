BTC Lite (BTCL) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $30,482.81 and $1.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.14 or 0.04607107 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036992 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009506 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003410 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

