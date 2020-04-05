BTU Protocol (BTU) Market Capitalization Tops $12.05 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002535 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.05 million and $14,578.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.16 or 0.04775451 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00068836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037113 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014740 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009634 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003411 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,405 tokens. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

