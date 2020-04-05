BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.34 million and $11,558.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.04550896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00068869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037037 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009353 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003373 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,405 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

