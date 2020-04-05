Bulwark Market Capitalization Achieves $164,396.00 (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 51% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. Bulwark has a total market cap of $164,396.00 and $86.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bulwark has traded up 86.8% against the dollar. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bulwark

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

