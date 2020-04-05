Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will post $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $7.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $140.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.10 and a 200-day moving average of $208.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $806,428,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,892,000 after acquiring an additional 351,773 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,066,000 after buying an additional 71,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,377,000 after buying an additional 85,887 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,471,000 after buying an additional 685,244 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

