Burst (BURST) Achieves Market Cap of $6.70 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Burst has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex and Coinroom. Burst has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and $4,466.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Coin Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,088,195,383 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, C-CEX, Livecoin, Coinroom, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

