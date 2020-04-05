Bytecoin Market Cap Tops $39.12 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $39.12 million and $20,277.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Crex24 and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00787269 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Binance, Poloniex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Coindeal, OKEx, Cryptohub and cfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

