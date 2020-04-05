Bytom (BTM) Tops One Day Volume of $14.43 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bibox, Kucoin and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $58.27 million and $14.43 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00594973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007740 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, EXX, CoinEx, ZB.COM, Huobi, HitBTC, Kucoin, Neraex, Bibox, OTCBTC, BitMart, LBank, CoinTiger, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, OKEx, FCoin, RightBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

