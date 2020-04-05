C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.23.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.47. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 33,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 25,199 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,417,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after buying an additional 246,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

