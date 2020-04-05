Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,767 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of CAE worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of CAE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,785,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,468,000 after acquiring an additional 109,350 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,412,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,323,000 after acquiring an additional 441,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,009,000 after acquiring an additional 149,559 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,722,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,610,000 after buying an additional 107,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CAE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,577,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,651,000 after buying an additional 74,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE opened at $11.21 on Friday. Cae Inc has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $699.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAE. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CAE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

