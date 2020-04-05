CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRNCY. BMO Capital Markets lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of CRNCY opened at $2.43 on Friday. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42.

About CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

