Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 200.56 ($2.64).

A number of research firms have commented on CNE. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Cairn Energy to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 259 ($3.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 92.30 ($1.21) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.16 million and a P/E ratio of 5.81. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 57.35 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

