CaixaPay Price Tops $0.0013 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $102,576.92 and $29.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.79 or 0.02604795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @

. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com.

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

CaixaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

