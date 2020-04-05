Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE GOOS traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 270,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,983. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.08. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$18.27 and a 52-week high of C$74.75.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

