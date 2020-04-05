Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.75.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,681,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,145,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,700 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,681,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,136,000 after acquiring an additional 912,661 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,520,000 after acquiring an additional 99,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,145,000 after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CM opened at $54.64 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.