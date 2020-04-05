Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.59.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $397.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $6,612,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $325,118,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $33,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $212.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.73. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

