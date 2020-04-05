Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €59.17 ($68.80).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COK shares. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ETR COK traded up €0.44 ($0.51) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €39.44 ($45.86). 105,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. Cancom has a 52 week low of €31.20 ($36.28) and a 52 week high of €57.10 ($66.40). The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 25.33.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

