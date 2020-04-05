CannabisCoin Trading 24.6% Higher Over Last Week (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and YoBit. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $525,111.68 and $5.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000193 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

