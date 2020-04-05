Cardano (ADA) Price Up 10.3% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, Bitbns and Bithumb. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $835.18 million and approximately $72.88 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018786 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.02438855 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00001129 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008114 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ZB.COM, ABCC, Bitbns, Cryptomate, Huobi, Indodax, Coinnest, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, Bithumb, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Cryptohub, Bittrex, OTCBTC, CoinFalcon, OKEx, DragonEX and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

