CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Position Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.17% of CareDx worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNA. BidaskClub downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $192,213.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,537.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $266,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,817.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,390 shares of company stock valued at $863,614 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $18.95 on Friday. CareDx Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

