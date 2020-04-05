Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $35.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Carriage Services an industry rank of 184 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $26,931.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,854,415.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 25,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $383,711.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,430,569.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,202 shares of company stock valued at $296,894 and have sold 28,274 shares valued at $447,336. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $5,936,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 158,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 142,123 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 38,810 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84. Carriage Services has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $249.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

