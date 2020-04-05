Carry Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Carry token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Carry has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and $963,670.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.58 or 0.04585068 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00068418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037055 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014698 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009489 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 5,385,315,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,539,105,990 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

