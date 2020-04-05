carVertical (CV) Price Reaches $0.0001

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, carVertical has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $779,727.64 and approximately $21,306.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.02602080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00202034 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical’s genesis date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

