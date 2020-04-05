Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.16). Casa Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CASA shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities raised shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $4.50 to $2.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 117,609 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at $380,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

