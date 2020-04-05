Cashaa (CAS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $204.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC. Cashaa has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $204.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 26.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.02569795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201789 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033588 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

