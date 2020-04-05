Caspian (CSP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $671,366.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Caspian token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $671,366.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.79 or 0.04608504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00068029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037083 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009696 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

