Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,517 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of Cass Information Systems worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $487.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

