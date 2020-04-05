Castle (CSTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38,909.13

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. Castle has a total market capitalization of $38,909.13 and $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Castle has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00999005 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048889 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000912 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,352,253 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.