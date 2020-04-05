Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,418,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,669 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 436.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,591 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 959,032 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,771,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 716,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $5,878,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRX opened at $3.53 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $374.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

