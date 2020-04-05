Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,788 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.41% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $12,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,915,000 after acquiring an additional 438,848 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,567,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 442.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 240,968 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,606,000 after buying an additional 230,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,169,000 after buying an additional 94,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

CATY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

