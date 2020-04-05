CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned CBIZ an industry rank of 23 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBZ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CBIZ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. CJS Securities raised shares of CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $106,823.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $32,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Huntington National Bank increased its position in CBIZ by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CBIZ by 2,556.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in CBIZ by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

