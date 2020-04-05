Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FUN shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NYSE FUN traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $939.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.47 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 395.23% and a net margin of 11.69%. Analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.43%.

In related news, Director Carlos Ruisanchez purchased 5,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,808 shares in the company, valued at $251,028. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tim Fisher purchased 3,660 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $100,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,101.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,559 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cedar Fair by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

