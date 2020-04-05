CEEK VR Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $831.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $876,963.76 and approximately $831.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Coinsuper and RightBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.93 or 0.04670397 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00068023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037162 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009745 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003396 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Coinsuper, RightBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

