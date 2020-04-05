Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Binance. Celer Network has a total market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.79 or 0.04608504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00068029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037083 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009696 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,684,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, Binance and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.