CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $11.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CENT PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CEPU. ValuEngine lowered CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of CEPU stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 88.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 112,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 43,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 10.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

