Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 137 ($1.80).

Several analysts recently commented on CEY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Centamin from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Centamin from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday.

CEY stock opened at GBX 124.05 ($1.63) on Friday. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 162.40 ($2.14). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 1.74%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

