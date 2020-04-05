Centauri 1-Day Volume Tops $143.00 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. Centauri has a total market capitalization of $41,430.55 and $143.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Over the last week, Centauri has traded up 46.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.16 or 0.04566437 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036991 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009553 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

