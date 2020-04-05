Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

CG stock opened at C$8.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -79.18. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.52 and a 1-year high of C$13.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.75.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

