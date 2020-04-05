Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 147.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278,200 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Centerstate Bank worth $53,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSFL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 160,465 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centerstate Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Centerstate Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSFL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CSFL opened at $15.15 on Friday. Centerstate Bank Corp has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. Also, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,108.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,800 shares of company stock worth $589,287 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

