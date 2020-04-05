Centrality Price Up 5.3% This Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for about $0.0536 or 0.00000788 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, UEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, Centrality has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $45.14 million and $96,011.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.35 or 0.02579733 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00201342 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,521,184 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai.

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

