Chainlink Market Cap Reaches $800.54 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00033642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, COSS and Coinbase. Chainlink has a total market cap of $800.54 million and $171.85 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.97 or 0.02573515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00200449 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00103432 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Binance, Mercatox, IDEX, Huobi, Coinbase, Radar Relay, COSS and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

