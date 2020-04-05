ChatCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $885,217.67 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $885,217.67 and $231,557.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, ZB.COM, Coinnest and EXX. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030351 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000450 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00069327 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,856.13 or 1.00995339 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00071151 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000764 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001618 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinnest, ZB.COM, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, EXX, Huobi and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.