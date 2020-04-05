Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,717 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.31% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

CLDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $20.66.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.23 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.56%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

