Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.70% of Cheesecake Factory worth $12,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $678.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

