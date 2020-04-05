Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Childrens Place from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Childrens Place from $59.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Childrens Place from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $14.06 on Friday. Childrens Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $233.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $146,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

