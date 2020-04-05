Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) & Bloomin’ Brands (NYSE:BLMN) Critical Survey

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Bloomin’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill 6.27% 25.14% 8.23% Bloomin’ Brands 3.15% 74.91% 3.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chipotle Mexican Grill and Bloomin’ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill 3 14 15 0 2.38 Bloomin’ Brands 0 4 7 0 2.64

Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus price target of $834.75, suggesting a potential upside of 36.62%. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus price target of $22.30, suggesting a potential upside of 282.50%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Bloomin’ Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill $5.59 billion 3.04 $350.16 million $14.05 43.49 Bloomin’ Brands $4.14 billion 0.12 $130.57 million $1.54 3.79

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Bloomin’ Brands. Bloomin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Bloomin’ Brands on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 1,075 restaurants and franchised 165 restaurants. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

