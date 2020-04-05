Chromia Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $905,842.00 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Chromia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $2.55 million and $905,842.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.35 or 0.02560740 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00200550 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033514 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 279,376,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,130,589 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

